President Buhari Is Meeting With APC Presidential Aspirants In Abuja

JUST In: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Arrive Presidential Villa For Meeting With Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently meeting with Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, who returned from an ECOWAS extraordinary summit hours ago, will be meeting at least 23 recognised Presidential hopefuls.

They include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio, former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, amongst others.

With barely 48 hours until the Presidential Primary elections of the APC, the meeting would, among other things, centre on the choice of a consensus candidate.

