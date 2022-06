President Buhari Meets With Nigerians In Diaspora In Kigali, Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Select Nigerians in Diaspora in Kigali, Rwanda on 25th June 2022

President Buhari receiving a presentation of Shoes made from Recycled Plastic Waste from Yewande Adebowale of Salubata, a Nigerian startup, and Winner of the Commonwealth Youth Competition Award, while meeting with Select Nigerians in Diaspora in Kigali, Rwanda on 25th June 2022

President Buhari with R-L: Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Aishatu Musa, Muyiwa Omololu (CEO Ropeways Transit Rwanda Limited), CEO Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema, Yewande Adebowale Commonwealth Youth Competition Award winner, Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare and Ayobami Esther Olanrewaju while meeting with Select Nigerians in Diaspora in Kigali, Rwanda on 25th June 2022



