President Buhari To Address Nigerians On Sunday, 12th June 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation via a live broadcast by 7:00 am on Sunday.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a briefing at a radio house in Abuja on Thursday where he detailed activities to mark this year’s celebration.

He said the broadcast will be centred on the celebration of Democracy Day on June 12th, 2022.

