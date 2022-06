It’s a proud moment for Hajia Hadiza Bello, President Buhari’s second daughter, as her daughter, Amal, graduates from college.

Amal, the granddaughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, graduated from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC).

Her mother, Hajia Hadiza Bello, and aunt, Halima Sheriff, were present at the graduation ceremony, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday, June 28.

See adorable photos from the event that were shared online.

