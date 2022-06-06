Presiential Primary: APC Will Be Fair To All Aspirants – Ramatu Tijani Aliyu

Federal Captial Territory, Minister of state, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be fair to all her Presidential aspirants.

Ramatu who is the co-chairperson of the APC Special Convention, transportation sub-committee stated this while interacting with members of the press shortly after inspecting level of work at Eagles Square, venue of the convention.

While urging members of the public who are neither delegates nor accredited officials to steer clear of the venue of the convention, Ramatu said modalities are in place to ensure a safe and itch free event.



https://asphericnews.com/2022/06/06/presidential-primaries-apc-will-be-fair-to-all-aspirants-says-dr-tijani/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8Jc8TFNq4Y

