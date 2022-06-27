Pretty Mike Storms FunnyBone’s Wedding With Ladies In Jesus Crucifixion Scene (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMsF2k80lec

PrettyMike Storms FunnyBone’s Wedding With A Female ‘Jesus’ Being Crucified (Photos, Video)

Nigerian socialite, PrettyMike created a scene at the wedding ceremony of comedian, Funnybone, on Saturday June 26 when he arrived at the venue with semi-naked ladies as they depicted the story of Jesus carrying the cross and being flogged as he made his way to Golgotha, IGBERETV reports.

One of the ladies who depicted ‘Jesus’ wore a white outfit and wore a thorn on her head as she carried a ‘cross” while the other ladies ‘flogged” her.

PrettyMike shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“What if the savior of mankind was a woman,I honestly think this world would have been a better Place…… “women the most undermine secret weapon given to us, by the almighty one #FunnyBone #FunnyBoneWedding #stanleysangel”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfSFSA4L7M2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

