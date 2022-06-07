Primaries: Who Do You Think Will Win APC Presidential Ticket Today?

1 Tinubu
2 Osinbajo
3 Amaechi

None of the three has nothing for us in Nigeria. They are all rich already! However out of them I go for BOLA TINUBU. He is a grass root politician with national coverage and supporters. He alone can battle Atiku.

