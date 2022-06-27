Pro-Abortion Activists Protest In Cities, Burn American Flag (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZRoT_p7a8Q

ROE VS WADE: Pro-choice protesters burn American flag in streets of Washington as Democrats call for Violence

Pro-abortion activists began to assemble in cities across America on Friday afternoon to protest in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, a seminal ruling that made abortion legal nationwide in 1973.

The activists congregated in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, as well as Chicago, Seattle, and other cities.

In the nation’s capital, people dressed like members of the far-left extremist group Antifa held signs and chanted. At one point they burned an American flag and chanted about burning cities.

In images circulating online, a burning U.S. flag can be seen on the ground next to a poster with the names of the conservative Supreme Court justices who supported the court’s opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito.

They chanted, “If we don’t get it, burn it down,” according to Fox News. They also reportedly chanted, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.”

A number of the protesters dressed in Antifa’s signature black, and they utilized a tactic used by Antifa to shield their faces using black umbrellas.

Antifa played a driving role in violent, fiery protests that swept America and lasted for months after the death of George Floyd in May 2020 until around the time of the general elections in November of that year, when they petered out.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at a protest in Union Square while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined demonstrators in Washington.

A common sign seen at protests across the country read “bans off our bodies.”

VIOLENT EXTREMISTS

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly issued a memo on Friday to warn that government officials and judges could be at risk by violent extremists following the ruling.

Government officials and judges “probably are at most risk for violence in response to the decision,” according to the memo, obtained by Axios and CNN. The warning was reportedly sent to DHS personnel, law enforcement, first responders, and private sector partners.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/pro-abortion-activists-protest-in-cities-burn-american-flag_4557877.html

