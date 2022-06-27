Pro-Atiku Youth Groups Hold PVC Rally In Kaduna

The possession of the Permanent Voter Cards, PVC and active participation in the 2023 electons remain the most potent weapon for the teeming youth population to defend Nigeria’s democracy and salvage their own future in the country.

This was the view of some Nigerians during a PVC carnival in Kaduna to raise awareness on the need for youths to be more involved in the electoral process ahead of next year’s General elections.

The extension of voters’ registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has been commended and seen as an opportunity for more people to get their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the 2023 general elections.

With statistics showing that youth population constitutes majority of the electorates, this event tagged ‘Atiku PVC carnival’ is to raise awareness for more youths participation in electoral process through collection of their PVCs.

Speakers at this Kaduna event say a new Nigeria is possible when there is a paradigm shift in the quality of the leadership which can only be achieved when the youths collectively resolve to be fully involved in the electoral process.

Given the socio economic and security challenges experience in Nigeria, these youths said it is time for their PVCs to work the talk.

These youths at this Kaduna PVC carnival said they are resolved to continue to create more awareness to enable all the youths across the country to take advantage of the two-month extension of voters registration by INEC to get their PVCs.



