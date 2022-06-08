Prof. Yemi Osibanjo Welcomed To The Podium With Applause (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The love was just too much.

See the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GOxOlWiHOQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: