https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVcS5HktIj4

Popular cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has taken to Instagram to share a video of the new car he bought his wife, IGBERETV reports.

In the video he shared, his wife was seen gushing over her new car. Odumeje wrote;

“New BMW to my wife”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfPw-MGJ1qf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

