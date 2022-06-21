Protest Hits Enugu Over Failure Of INEC To Register Voters (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9q_ZHafv0L8
Thousands of youths in Enugu have marched in protest over what they perceive to be a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu. As of the time of recording the protest though still largely peaceful, was becoming tense.
