Protest Hits Enugu Over Failure Of INEC To Register Voters (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9q_ZHafv0L8

Thousands of youths in Enugu have marched in protest over what they perceive to be a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu. As of the time of recording the protest though still largely peaceful, was becoming tense.



Sources: https://www.facebook.com/100002064592115/posts/5289467954465305/?app=fbl

https://www.facebook.com/100002565327292/posts/5199503076811818/?app=fbl

https://www.facebook.com/100003147436403/posts/5369838339797694/?app=fbl

