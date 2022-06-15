PVC Collectors Protest Perceived Intimidation & Frustration By INEC In Lagos (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY0uahQNTYw

PVC collectors Protest perceived intimidation and frustration by INEC in Amuwo Odofin Lagos

It took the efforts of the police to calm them down as they alleged INEC’s reluctance in issuing them PVCs.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: