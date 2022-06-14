PVC: Tinubu Not Responsible For Attack On Ndigbo In Lagos — Ebonyi Reps Member

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member currently representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, on the platform of APC, Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, (OON), Sunday, insisted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was not responsible for the alleged attack on Igbo residents, who went to collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, in Lagos State.

An online platform had reported that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP alleged that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress should be held responsible for the attack on Ndigbo who had gone out in their mass to get their PVC.

Disclosing this in a statement, the APC Stalwart and lawmaker called on the general public to disregard the online publication on the APC presidential candidate, even as he described the news as an act falsehood and sabotage.

According to him, Tinubu has been good to Igbo in this APC-led administration. He has made series of nominations into President Buhari’s Cabinet and Federal parastatals as it concerns the welfare and appointment of Ndigbo.

The Igbo leader of thought assured the APC presidential candidate of the support of well meaning Ndigbo leaders of APC in Ebonyi State and other stakeholders within the South East region of the country as he (Tinubu) prepares to embark on his electioneering campaigns across the country.

He said: “I want to call on Nigerians to disregard such information. Tinubu has been nominating Ndigbo for appointment into the Buhari-led Cabinet and Federal parastatals.

“Ndigbo are not the authors of such publication against Tinubu. We are not third class citizens. We are major stakeholders in this country. Tinubu has ensured the employment and empowerment of Ndigbo in different fields of human endeavours.

“He has been instrumental to the appointment of Ndigbo as DGs, Directors of Agencies, Departments and Parastatals of both Government and in the private sector. He is a lover of Ndigbo. His love for Ndigbo is also seen in the appointment of Ndigbo into the present administration in Lagos State.

“Let’s this expression of hate and Political mischief be put aside for the purpose of national development and the unity of this country. I want to urge mischief makers and Political blackmailers to stop this unscrupulous and meaningless publication against Tinubu as the PVC registration is open to all.

“It is a fake and false news. We, in APC are confident that Tinubu will bring more dividends of democracy to the South East, if he becomes the next President of the country in 2023. Igbo Stakeholders in APC will support him during election and we believe that he will win.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/pvc-tinubu-not-responsible-for-attack-on-ndigbo-in-lagos-ebonyi-reps-member-insists-2/amp/

