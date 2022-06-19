Rapture: Are You Prepared?

This is my 4th time being to church this year. Not because of nothing, but because of my busy schedule. I’ve forgotten the last time I prayed sef.

The reason for the post was that, I’ve been having dreams about rapture since years back, but I just brush it off anytime I woke. The last one i had was like this. I saw myself in a big church, probably we were having a big crusade. Then suddenly one of the female ushers went missing. She was someone I knew. The husband was worried, we discovered she was the only missing. people started calling in and that’s when we knew it was rapture. One person out of multiples was taken for rapture.

I woke up and as usual, I brush it off.

Getting to church today, I already missed the Sunday school. The bible passages that was read was Luke 27 which talked about how two people will be on a bed, one will be taken and the other will be left behind, two on the farm.

We all know the story.

So my question is, Are you prepared?

