The above statement allegedly credited to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR is totally false and unfounded

Our checks reveal the statement was a total misrepresentation by an overzealous reporter who was not among the journalists present when Governor Soludo spoke extempore during his interaction with some audience after his 100 days in office media broadcast

The above statement could best be described as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party Presidential candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and the party leadership

We therefore wish to caution those wishing to cause mischief by publishing false and misleading stories to desist from doing so

The public should please disregard the entire statement as it never emanated from Governor Soludo

Signed

Christian Aburime

Press Secretary to the Governor

https://www.soludo.tv/2022/06/27/re-soludo-mocks-peter-obi-says-lp-will-labour-in-vain/

https://www.facebook.com/113877501331090/posts/pfbid0Lm8Wkw3SbbB5fEvBfaFMKCAZZKj1pUdro7mSmszLjGGuT7kGpMmXrwZTwpoGuzT3l/?sfnsn=scwspmo

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7198174/2023-labour-party-labour-vain

