The above statement allegedly credited to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR is totally false and unfounded
Our checks reveal the statement was a total misrepresentation by an overzealous reporter who was not among the journalists present when Governor Soludo spoke extempore during his interaction with some audience after his 100 days in office media broadcast
The above statement could best be described as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party Presidential candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and the party leadership
We therefore wish to caution those wishing to cause mischief by publishing false and misleading stories to desist from doing so
The public should please disregard the entire statement as it never emanated from Governor Soludo
Signed
Christian Aburime
Press Secretary to the Governor
https://www.soludo.tv/2022/06/27/re-soludo-mocks-peter-obi-says-lp-will-labour-in-vain/
https://www.facebook.com/113877501331090/posts/pfbid0Lm8Wkw3SbbB5fEvBfaFMKCAZZKj1pUdro7mSmszLjGGuT7kGpMmXrwZTwpoGuzT3l/?sfnsn=scwspmo
