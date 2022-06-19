Reactions As American Rapper, Offset Tells Burna Boy To Check His DM

An American rapper, Kiari Kendrell Cephus popularly known as Offset has called on Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is professionally known as Burna Boy to check his DM.

Burna Boy recently took to his Instagram page to announce the date and venue of his upcoming show for his fans in Portugal.

Offset was seen in the comment section of Burna Boy’s post calling on the singer to check his Direct Message (DM).

Excited Nigerians who saw Offset’s comment trooped in and reacted to his comment.

Below are some of the reactions;

investorben_ said: “make una tell odogwu to check dm o.”

donttymusic said: “Na una dey rush us.”

medjay_simba said: “offset beg for a reply lol.”

amazingklef said: “Them dey rush us like indomie now , and I trust my Naija boys – we dey buga them small before we answer.”

ce_cee_ said: “Na dem go rush us soon. Stop the hate you all. We Rise by Lifting Others❤️.”

chidij20 said: “Omo!!!! For him to drop that comment, e clear say e don tey wey he drop that dm Man too busy making the bread.”

peacewalter_ said: “Odogwu sef get levels.”

alexcore_live said: “Normally we big pass them nah we no calm down from beginning. Wizkid don open our eyes nah why them dey rush us now”

kizzyservicehubltd said: “Accolades and honor to who made this possible. Rip Fela.”

lil.tob51 said: “For real, Nigeria artists are going higher everyday, forget violence eh, burna too good fr.”

