Real Estate Company Signs Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Kalu As Brand Ambassador (Photos)

Real Estate Company, Twelve23 Projects Signs Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Kalu As Brand Ambassador, Assures Public Of Affordable Housing

One of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria, Twelve23 Projects Ltd has signed a new brand ambassador as part of measures to expand its market shares.

This is in addition to its already existing brand ambassadors.

The newly signed Ambassador, Nollywood actor Mr. Ifeanyi Kalu was unveiled at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Twelve23 Projects Ltd, Mr Uwabor Joshua expressed gratitude that the organization had in the last eight months witnessed a rapid growth.

He said Twelve23 Projects, the developers of Mayfair Luxury Homes is not only providing shelter but affordable homes for all Nigerians, noting that it is committed to setting the pace in the country’s housing sector.

He said, “Our growth in the last 8 months have been that of passion, tenacity, grace, looking at what this great brand Twelve23projects stands for makes this collaboration a divine one” Mr. Joshua said.

Existing brand Ambassadors of the company include, renowned comedian, Koboko Master, OAP Mr Expensive of Wazobia FM, and entertainer Loud Voice.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/06/real-estate-company-twelve23-projects.html?m=1

