https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs2rB3TZA-g

Plantain is a delicacy loved by many that can be prepared in various ways. In this video is a detailed step by step plantain frying method with tomatoes, egg and sardine sauce.

This tastes really good and can be eaten any time of the day. You can also easily recreate this recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

Plantain

Tomatoes

Sardines

Eggs

Pepper

Onions

Curry powder

Salt

Vegetable oil

