Real Madrid C.F. have reached an agreement to sign Antonio Rüdiger, who joins the club on a four-year deal.

Rüdiger will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Monday 20 June at 12 noon (CET) at Real Madrid City.

Following his unveiling, he will address the media.



https://www.realmadrid.com/noticias/2022/06/02/comunicado-oficial-rudiger?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=organico

