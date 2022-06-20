Real Madrid Unveil Anthony Rudiger – (Photos)

The German defender has been unveiled today after his successful medical

The defender joined Real Madrid on free transfer after Chelsea failed to make the defender sign a new deal

He was unveiled today with the jersey 22

See photo below

