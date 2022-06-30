Regina Daniels And Her Newborn Baby (Photos)

Regina Daniels shares beautiful photos of her child and maternity shoot

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniel has shared beautiful pictures of her child and also of her maternity shoot.

Regina and her husband business mogul Ned Nwoko welcomed their second child together on 29th of June 2022.

Regina has final recovered from the birth of her child to post pictures of the baby and some new pictures while she was still pregnant.

She wrote: “June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son.

“Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name, coupled with the fact that they share same birth day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH5Y8yiFJ7c

