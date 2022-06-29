Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko Welcome Second Son (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Announcing the good news on their first child together, Munir’s birthday, Nwoko wrote:

It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now shares same birth date. The family is over the Moon.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfY16rSMMEO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Also announcing the birth of her new baby on Instagram with her maternity photoshoot, Mrs Regina Nwoko wrote:

June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son.

Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day��…. I am so blessed �

@princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfY_1MqjIis/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

