Hi everyone, so I would be relocating soon Abroad .

I just need a little advise, a little confused

I currently use an Infinix Note 7 and I’ve been told the phone won’t do me good when I travel I’m looking at buying either an;

Iphone 11

Iphone Xsmax or a

Samsung Galaxy S20

Would appreciate your humble and honest feedback.

Country is Canada.

What phone should I get please, I’m looking at buying it Soon

