.I have been guilty of using Bola Tinubu’s health status against him. I now realise that if we don’t die early, we will all age and may suffer ill health. Thus, I profoundly apologise to @officialABAT and promise to focus on issues henceforth. May God bless you all.

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1537469966324219905?t=llBwmoEWKfLPuiLegPbRVw&s=19

