Reno Omokri Criticizes Osinbajo, Hails Tinubu

That is where his core talents lie. He should have stuck to his specialty! Apologies to Senator Kashim Shettima, the ‘nice’ man!

Betrayer, Judas, Traitor, Untrustworthy fellow who bit the structure that built him!

Tinubu proved today that an unhealthy man with strategic ability to plan, will be more successful than 13 healthy men without strategic planning ability. He also proved that even if you cant stand, those who can will stand down for you if you can drabs your ground!

Even the counter is laughing. The signature Tinubu, Tinubu, Tinubu, is becoming too much!

The way the counter is just calling Bola Tinubu, Bola Tinubu, Bola Tinubu, are we sure that Osinbajo will not collapse from high blood pressure like this? This is too much! It is like the Obasanjo, Obasanjo, Obasanjo 2003 PDP Presidential primary all over again!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1534458636965187585?s=19

