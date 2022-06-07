Reno Omokri Donates N500,000 To Owo Attack Victims, Advises Critics To Donate

Former Presidential spokesperson and award-winning author, Reno Omokri has on Monday, donated the sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) to the Diocese of Sokoto as relief donation to the victims of the shooting that took place on Sunday in a catholic church in Ondo State.

Reacting to the donation, a critic of Reno Omokri commented called the donation “stolen Nigeria money under EGJ”. Reno Omokri in his reaction to the comment, said “Not a problem. Let’s leave this for God to judge.”

Reno Omokri said if the critic has falsely accused him, that God will find the critic and give him the judgement He deems fit.

“Please, do not forget to donate too.” Reno further admonished the critic.

