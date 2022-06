https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lptyejocq8

Residents Go Into Prayer As Flood Destroys Their Property In Balogun, Lagos (Photos, Video)

Some residents have gone spiritual as floods destroyed their properties in Balogun area of Lagos State, IGBERETV reports.

The residents were left apprehensive as the floods kept destroying their properties which made them resort to prayers as they pleaded for spiritual intervention.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce9RH-NrKn9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

