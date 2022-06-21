Residents Scoop Fuel From Tanker In Onitsha After Crash (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73R28PQoKU8

A fuel tanker has just crashed at MCC Onitsha and residents can be seen scooping the fuel gushing out. Anambra state fire service is hereby put on alert to avert an impending disaster.

Update!!!

Anambra State Fire Service Promptly Responds To Tanker Accident At MCC Onitsha To Avert Disaster

At about 1607hrs today 21-06-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria received a distress call of a fallen tanker with PMS (petrol) at MCC Onitsha which caused a heavy traffic.

Immediately, we deployed our fire trucks and firefighters to the incident scene to quell the impending fire it may cause.

We are still at the incident scene and the petroleum product is been diluted with the mixture of water and chemical foam compound.

There is no loss of life and no fire outbreak.

