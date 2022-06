Nigeria goalkeeper Richard Odoh was selected as the Man-of-the-Match in the Finals of the Under 17 WAFU Zone B Championship. The talented 16 year old goal keeper is definitely one to watch out for in the future.

His compatriot Emmanuel Michael won the prize in all three previous matches against Ghana, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire wile Odoh won the award in the final game.

Richard Odoh – Nigeria’s 16 year old Exceptional Goal Keeper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSdiDGjrmR4

