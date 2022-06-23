Ronaldo Wants To Pay For Damage Caused By Bodyguard Crashing His Bugatti (Pix)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered to pay for the damages caused when one of his bodyguards crashed into a property in Mallorca.

Driving his Bugatti Veyron, which has more than 1,000 horsepower, one of the Portuguese star’s bodyguards was involved in an accident in Sa Coma.

Now, The Sun are reporting that the Manchester United forward has offered to cover the costs. They have reported that the property’s owner paid a visit to Cristiano’s own home, and the footballer has offered to pay for the damage caused.

It is also thought that Cristiano himself witnessed the accident.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s car crashed in Mallorca

As per Ultima Hora, the crash took place at around 11:00 AM in Calle Alzina, close to the Joan March Hospital.

Police sources and witnesses have said that the driver lost control of the car and sent it crashing into a Sa Coma property.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/manchester-united/2022/06/23/62b4315a22601d50398b45d3.html#:~:text=Cristiano%20Ronaldo%20wants%20to%20pay%20for%20damage%20caused%20by%20bodyguard%20crashing%20his%20Bugatti

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related