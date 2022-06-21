Ronaldo’s Employee Crashes His £1.8 Million Bugatti Veyron

Portugal and Manchester United legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the Baleric Island since last week enjoying quality time with his family before returning to England for pre-season with Manchester United

One of the two luxury cars he shipped to Majorca for his vacation has been involved in an accident.

According to reports a supercar belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo valued at £1.8million, has crashed into a house in Majorca.

The car, a Bugatti Veyron, was said to have being driven by an employee of the Portugal national team captain, when it crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday.

The driver lost control and skipped into a wall in the residential estate of Sa Coma, Bunyola, Palma de Majorca.

The front of the Bugatti was believed to have been wrecked while the driver of the vehicle has suffered no serious injuries.

The Bugatti Veyron is part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s £17million car collection which also includes an Aston Martin, Ferrari Monza and a Bentley.



