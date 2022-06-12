Ruger Spits After Female Fan Forcefully Kissed Him On The Lips (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Lady who attended Ruger’s show in Australia forcefully places her lips on that of the celebrity.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XiTPOzMSKE

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: