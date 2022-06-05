Rukayat Shittu: 26-Year-Old Lady Gets APC Ticket For Kwara Assembly

*A glimpse, into the life of Rukayat Shittu, 26-year-old APC candidate for Kwara Assembly*

Rukayat Shittu is a village girl, from Manyan village, Onire District in Asa local government area of Kwara State.

The 26-year-old APC candidate for Kwara State House of Assembly is a successful media practitioner with many years of experience in online journalism.

She was the former head of news department, in the most popular Kwara based online media outfit, Just Event Online Publication.

Rukayat attended Baptist LGEA School, Surulere in Ilorin between 1999 – 2005 and later continued her education at Government Day Secondary School, Otte in Asa local government between 2005 to 2008.

During one of her weekend travels to Ilorin from her school in Otte, she was involved in a fatal accident, which claimed several lives.

She was one of the few survivors, though not without life threatening injury. The scar on her lips, is a part of her survival story.

Rukayat completed her Senior Secondary School Education at the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oko Erin, Ilorin in 2011.

In 2012, she got admission to the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies being affiliated to Bayero University, Kano where she obtained her diploma certificate in Mass Communication and Islamic Studies in 2015.

In furtherance of her youthful engagements, she decided to learn fashion designing, while in 2017 she got an admission to the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) and graduated from the department of Mass Communication in 2022.

During her undergraduate study at the National Open University of Nigeria, she combines studies with volunteering and enterprenuership.

Rukayat’s quest for more knowledge led to participation in a series of workshops and training which includes;

* Introduction to digital Journalism Training

* International Media Training center workshop

* Emerging Women in Politics

* ITrain African Training

* Progressive Women Academy

* Youth in motion Fellowship

* Cyber Naija with Hashim Bootcamp

* UNICEF-Report

She also served in many capacities during her undergraduate days.

She functioned as the first female Senate president for Congress of National Open University of Nigeria Students (CONS) which covers about 85 study centers across the federation and also represented her study center (Kulende, Ilorin Study Centre) at the National level.

Rukayat is a member of leading pro-democracy group, Kwara Must Change, fashion enthusiast, entrepreneur, and advocate for women’s and girlchild’s rights in society.

She is the candidate of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for Owode/Onire Constituency Seat at Kwara House of Assembly in the 2023 election.

Her mother is from Alanamu in Ilorin West local government, while her dad is a native of Manyan village, in Asa local government.

She’s a proud Nigerian and believer in the great future the country holds.

*Courtesy* : *RMS Campaign Organization*

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related