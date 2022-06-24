Shayk Dr Sharoff Gbadebo Raji was asked about the ruling on watching films and whether Muslims can watch them. Below is his response

Our times should not be idle for watching films. Most of those films, especially the Yoruba films, usually result to venerating Christianity. Also, our scholars say it may not be wrong to watch films if all what they show is true. And there is no film except that it is established upon falsehood. Yes or No! The people presented as husbands and wives are not couples in reality.

Therefore, it is a lie. There is no harm if they can remove lies from them. Na’am.

SOURCE: “THE TAPE TITLED, “QUESTION AND ANSWER ON THE HARMS OF TAKFEER”; VENUE:

“EDE”and translated by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey

