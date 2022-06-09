Runing Mate: Tinubu Meets APC Chairman, 11 Northern Governors

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with northern governors elected on the platform of the party in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting, WesternPost gathered is to consult on the party’s next plans ahead of the 2023 presential election after the success of the presidential primaries won by Tinubu.

The Governors in company of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and to also use the opportunity to formally congratulate the former Lagos State Governor on his emergence as APC Presidential candidate.

The meeting has about 11 of the APC governors in attendance.

WesternPost also gathered that part of the discussions during the meeting would be how to start the process of picking a running mate ahead of INEC deadline.

According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, all parties must submit the list of their candidates and running mates in the INEC server latest June 17.

Tinubu has earlier met with the party’s National Working Committee led by Abdullahi Adamu after winning the party’s ticket.

He is also expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari as part of consultations before picking a running mate.

