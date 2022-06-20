Running Mate: Reno Omokri, Doyin Okupe Clash On Twitter

Doyin Okupe.

My very 1st statement in that interview, was that I was standing in as the VP candidate and elsewhere I explained that it is an open process till d substitution closes. RENO,this is cheap and mischievious. Labour Party eventually will field a Muslim from the north. End o story.f

https://twitter.com/doyinokupe/status/1538619903585964032?s=19

Reno Omokri

Dr. Okupe,

Thank you for your comment. The video was sourced from Channels. We didn’t edit it. In my life, I have only been in one political party. How many parties have you been in and out off? If anyone is cheap, Okupe it is you, not me!

I served in government with you. NOBODY ever accused me of stealing a penny. You were charged with 59 counts of money laundering by EFCC. If anyone is cheap, Okupe, look in the mirror!

By the way, if you have issues with the interview, then face Channels, not me.

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1538626662149111810?s=19

