Russia had earlier in May, blacklisted 963 Americans, including President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the US Vice President, Kamala Harris amongst others.

(See Full List Here) https://www.nairaland.com/7139857/russia-bans-biden-zuckerberg-961#113077397

Today, 25 Americans have been added to the stop list including the FLOTUS Jill Biden, daughter Ashley and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the introduction of personal sanctions against US citizens

As a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens from among the senators responsible for the formation of the Russophobic course, participants in the so-called. the McFaul-Yermak group, which develops recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, as well as members of the family of President John Biden.

The following is a list of names:

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden (Wife of US President John Biden)

Ashley Biden Ashley Blazer Biden (Daughter of J. Biden)

Addison Mitchell Mcconnell III (Republican Senate member – Kentucky)



See other names in the link:

SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related