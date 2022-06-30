Sabificate Vs Certificate

Good day, fellas. I noticed that, in Nigeria, most employers are more interested in ur Certificate and with less or no concern abt ur Sabificate. I once applied for a teaching job in a private school. During our discussion and interview, the proprietor made a remarkable statement. He said, We aren’t interested in ur Certificate, we are only interested in ur Sabificate. I.e Ur ability or what u can do. He gave his reason(s) and instances for that. Now, to u, which of these two would u prefer as an employer? Sabificate or Certificate? Give ur reason(s).

