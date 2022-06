He built a £455,000 hospital and €250,000 school in his village, Bambali.

He gives each family €70 monthly.

He provided 4G internet for his people.

He is building a fuel station and post office in his village.

2,000 people live in his village.

Sadio mane gave laptops and $400 each to the best performing students of Bambali high school.

He gives free sportswear to kids in his village.

