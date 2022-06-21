Samsong’s Manager, Evidence Samuel Bags Gospel Artiste Manager Of The Year 2022 (Pix)

Samsong’s Manager, Evidence Samuel Bags Gospel Artiste Manager Of The Year 2022 Award

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWtrnEPh_dU

Evidence Samuel, the artiste manager of the celebrated gospel singer, Samsong has been honoured with the prestigious award of Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year 2022.

He was honoured along with top artists including Davido, 9ice and many more.

Evidence as he is simply called who also manages Moses Bliss was the only gospel artiste manager honoured at the event.

The award ceremony which took place at Lekki Coliseum at the weekend was organised by Golden Stars Award.

He has since expressed gratitude to the award organisers for finding him worthy of the honour.

He has also thanked his beautiful wife, Anita Samuel for always standing by him and encouraging him in his career choice as well as his clients, and other awardees.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/06/samsongs-manager-evidence-samuel-bags.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related