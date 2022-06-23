Sanofijoy 2.0 Announced Internship Programme For Young Nigerians

Global healthcare company SANOFIJOY has announced the version 2 of it’s Internship Programme for young Nigerians.

SANOFI JOY (Journey, Opportunities, and You), graduate internship program debuted last year. The goal is to empower young Nigerians to accelerate in their career journey through structured practical training and mentoring. The maiden edition has produced astounding results and you can hear some of their interns tell their success stories.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf6Zw73iioI

Following the successes already recorded, the brand is pleased to announce the commencement of SANOFI JOY 2.0 from 1st September 2022.

Application for internship is now open to eligible candidates who are passionate about developing their potentials through practical industry-learning and mentoring. To be considered for participation, prospective candidates must:

– Be new graduates of Pharmacy who will commence their mandatory internship program not later than 30th September 2022.

– Write an essay on the topic “Given the evolution of work and lifestyle today and high mobility of people across the world for business and pleasure, how can Nigeria prepare herself to better respond to another disease outbreak using the lessons learnt from the COVID 19 pandemic”.

– Visit Sanofi Joy 2.0 Internship Application to register and submit their essays on or before July 15th, 2022

The top 20 essays will be selected and candidates who emerge will be admitted into the Sanofi JOY 3-day boot camp and orientation program. The top-5 candidates from the boot camp are the finalists who will participate in the internship program, which entails up to 12 months of practical training and mentoring.

This initiative is one of the many ways Sanofi nurtures young future-forward talents and develops them into future business leaders.

Visit link for form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=1sijrHGqGk6hDgNXL8WMC1EwcInA9ZlGtuQQefH5EABUOFI3UkdaMjVZTVY5MFREMlIzSk9RMzdVOC4u

