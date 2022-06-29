Sanwo-Olu Commissions Greater Lagos LBIC Estate (Pictures)

Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

Today, I commissioned and handed over the Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments, Ijaiye-Ogba to the new occupants.

This housing project was conceptualized and constructed by our administration to further bridge the housing deficit in Lagos.

I am particularly excited about this project because during the construction of the Pen Cinema bridge, some residents were displaced as a result of the project.

We made a promise to restore their houses and as they said today, they thought the promise of restoring them to the place they had resided for over 30 years would not be fulfilled.

With this project we have again restored the confidence of our people in government and it has confirmed that indeed, Lagos State Government is a promise keeper.



https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1542162101057294340

