Sanwo-Olu Congratulates APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Hearty congratulations to our Leader @officialABAT on his landslide victory at the APC Presidential Primaries.

I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader in building a prosperous and safe Nigeria. 1/3

To H.E President @MBuhari, the leadership of our great party and all the delegates that voted today, we thank you for demonstrating true loyalty in the spirit of democracy as we take Nigeria to its best years yet with the victory our leader will record at the polls. 2/3

To the electorate that will push forward this great mandate by voting enmasse at the polls, we say “e lo fokan ba le”, @officialABAT is tested and trusted to unite all parts of Nigeria, solve insecurity, accelerate infrastructural development and grow our economy. 3/3

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1534606492963323904?t=VtKPWuDIziTDjusY4gjkTQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related