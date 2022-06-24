Sanwo-Olu Flags-Off Construction Of Maryland-Ojota Link Bridge

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu Flagged Off the construction of the ICONIC Opebi-Odo Iya Alaro Maryland-Ojota Link Bridge …. Messrs Julius Berger is handling this project …. This will be a Legacy Project of Mr Governor.

INTERESTING FACT: This link bridge project was conceived 20 years ago by the government of Senator Bola Tinubu has been awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc after carrying out more extensive studies.

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge has a total length of 3.89km consisting 2829 metre road length with 276-metre Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474 metre Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall approach sections.

Governor @jidesanwoolu has assured residents and road users that the construction of this Legacy link road and bridge project will not affect their properties as speculated. The route is set already and it won’t affect traffic in that axis

Presently there is no direct link between Opebi, Maryland and Ojota. This Landmark Project will connect Opebi Road from its tail end with Lagos- Ikorodu road by Odo Iya Alaro.

This Project will reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi. It will also ease the traffic situation at Opebi – Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

This Legacy Project will provide a new link to commute around Ikeja and its environs. It will also act as a relief to the saturated and over-burdened routes within Ikeja.

