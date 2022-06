https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3Ucbtd2QoM

According an eyewitness, The military personnel was trying to resist arrest without wearing a military uniform at ozumba mbadiwe road.

He wasn’t wearing his military uniform. He was also fighting the government security with his military colleagues until the governor alighted from his convoy before he could surrender himself for arrest by force.

