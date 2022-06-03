Scared Toyin Lawani Says She Won’t Proceed With The Plastic Surgery She Has Paid For

Toyin Lawani, a well-known celebrity stylist, has announced that she will not go through with the butt enlargement treatment she had scheduled and paid for.

On Thursday, June 2, she made the statement on her Instagram page, following news that a young lady had died at a clinic in Lagos as a result of a botched plastic surgery.

The mother of three indicated that she will not get the operation because she is afraid, and that she will manage the butt God has given her.

According to the fashion mogul, she has had enough breast surgery and liposuction in the past.

She wrote,

Good morning y’all ,

I finally changed my mind , will manage the one the lord gave me , to think I have paid , everything is just scaring me , the breast / lipo on stomach I have do is ok �‍♀️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️

People are dying �‍♀️

Pls if you want to do any surgery go abroad ,

Every surgery has huge risk , but then again ,

Dont go and carry yansh and give dentist o �‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️

#kingofallQueens �.



