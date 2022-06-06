Scholes Wants Manchester United To Sign Wilfred Ndidi

Scholes Wants Manchester United To Sign Ndidi

Manchester United hero, Paul Scholes has advised his former club, Manchester United to sign Wilfred Ndidi.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag after a turbulent campaign.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, and Juan Mata have all left the Old Trafford.

United are reportedly in talks with LaLiga giants Barcelona giants for Frenkie De Jong.

Scholes however believes United should should be looking at the direction of Ndidi instead of the former Ajax star.

“Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi still very much fits the bill of what Manchester United are looking for, and with just two years remaining on his contract at Leicester, it’s likely to cost significantly less than the eye-watering sums associated with him in summer past, “Scholes told Football Daily YouTube channel.

“And while he missed the last two months of the season with a knee injury, he remains one of the best defensive midfielders in the game when fit, averaging an astounding 6.5 tackles and interceptions each match and ranking in the top seven percent of midfielders for aerial duels, too.”

Ndidi, who linked up with Leicester City from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk in 2017 has been one of the sought after midfielders in the Premier League in recent years.

The Nigerian was linked with a move to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona last summer.

