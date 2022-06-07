SE, SS Delegates Reject Northern Governors Plot For SW President, Prefer Yahaya

The plot by some northern governors to zone the All Progressive Congress presidential ticket to the South West has been roundly rejected by party delegates from across the states gathered in Abuja.

Some of the delegates who spoke to the press earlier today at Eagle Square stated that the APC primary election is intended to be contested by all qualified aspirants and voted on by delegates who have traveled from different states as representatives of party members in their respective states.

According to the delegates from the South East and South South, the northern governors’ move for a South West zoning is part of a scheme to marginalize the South East and South-South, as well as to deny competent individuals like Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello the chance to become the APC flagbearer.

The delegates stated that who they vote for is personal to them; however, they noted that Bello has a better chance of receiving their votes because he has proven to be bold enough to lead the country, coupled with his achievements in Kogi and his drive for tribal and religious unity.

Source: https://community.vanguardngr.com/forum/topics/se-ss-delegates-reject-northern-governors-plot-for-sw-president

