Photos making the round online show some Secondary School students celebrating the end of their WAEC examinations in a beer parlour in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

In The Photos Posted By Uyo Facebook page, Media Boyfriend, on Thursday, June 23, As Sighted By NaijaCover, Said the students are seen gathered around a table with alcoholic drinks, Dancing And Enjoying Themselves.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

